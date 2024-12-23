South Africa lost five prominent politicians during the current year, including two former Finance Ministers

Tito Mboweni was one of the country's most popular politicians and also a social media star thanks to his food

Pravin Gordhan was widely praised for standing up against corruption, but he had his detractors as well

Tito Mboweni and Pravin Gordhan are two of the country's prominent politicians who passed away in 2024. Image: Waldo Swiegers/ Halden Krog

2024 was a big year for South African politics but also a sad one.

While the country saw the formation of the Government of National Unity, it also lost many influential politicians.

Briefly News looks at the five prominent politicians who passed away this year.

James Selfe (23/8/1955 – 21/5/2024) Democratic Alliance

A former Chairperson of the Federal Council, Selfe was one of the stalwarts of the party, having served it for over 20 years.

He also served as the party's Shadow Minister of Correctional Services and was a Member of Parliament.

The 68-year-old passed away at his home, surrounded by friends and family, after a lengthy battle with illness.

Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan (12/4/1949 – 13/9/2024) African National Congress

The former Finance Minister passed away at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg from cancer.

An anti-apartheid activist, Gordhan was best known for serving as a government minister and Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service.

He was not without controversy and had several fierce critics.

Tito Titus Mboweni (16/3/1959 – 12/10/2024) African National Congress

One of the country's most beloved politicians, Mboweni's death came as a surprise to many.

The former Finance Minister passed away in a Johannesburg hospital after a short illness.

While he will always be remembered as the first black Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, many won’t forget his cooking skills, which set social media ablaze.

Membathisi Mphumzi Shepherd Mdladlana (12/5/1952 – 1810/2024) African National Congress

A former Labour Minister, Mdladlana also served as the South African High Commissioner to Canada.

The 72-year-old started his term in office in 1998 and continued until 2010, serving under four presidents.

He passed away after succumbing to COVID-19 and was given a Special Official Funeral Category 2.

Canaan Mdletshe (DOB unconfirmed – 5/12/2024) Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party

A former journalist who transitioned into politics, Mdletshe served as Secretary-General for the National Freedom Party (NFP).

After 13 years with the NFP, he left them to join the MK Party because he was unhappy with their decision to join a coalition government with the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mdletshe was killed in a car accident while returning from overseeing by-elections in Mtubatuba.

President reflects in Mboweni's love for fishing

Mboweni became a social media sensation because of his cooking skills, but he had another love not many others knew abour.

Briefly News noted that President Cyril Ramaphosa recalled Mboweni's love for trout fly fishing, saying it was a passion they both shared

Ramaphosa also joked that he was scared Mboweni would carry a dead fish with him for his budget speech like he did with a plant.

