The Department of Minerals and Petroleum Resources spent R1.9 million on international travel in four months

Minister Gwede Mantashe spent over R306,000 in September on a trip to Australia for just two nights

South Africans want Mantashe to pay back the money for his department's exorbitant expenditure

South Africans want Gwede Mantashe to pay back the money after his department spent R1.9 million in just four months on international travel.

South Africans are furious with Gwede Mantashe at the moment.

The Minister of Minerals and Petroleum Resources is in trouble with citizens after his department spent a large amount of money on travel expenses.

Mantashe revealed that the department spent almost R2 million on international travel in just four months.

Mantashe breaks down exorbitant costs

In response to a parliamentary question about the expenditure, Mantashe revealed that R1,922,320 was spent on international trips for ministry officials and their support staff.

One of the most significant expenses came in September when Mantashe travelled to Australia for the 22nd edition of Africa Down Under (ADU).

His trip cost R306,756. R171,756 was spent on flights, while R135,000 was used for two nights' accommodation.

Another eye-raising figure came from flights to Tianjin, China.

R274,000 per person was spent to send Mantashe’s support staff to attend the China Mining Conference.

Mantashe is not the only government employee to be in trouble over travel expenses. On 7 July, MEC Dibolelo Mance spent over R300,000 on two trips.

South Africans hope that such expenditures will soon be a thing of the past. On 4 July, Public Works Minister Dean MacPherson said that he would end reckless spending by Members of Parliament and MECs.

South Africans annoyed by exorbitant amounts

Social media users were not impressed with Mantashe’s admission, with many calling for him to pay back the money.

Katlego Bra Kate said:

“That’s why the ANC needs to be voted out in 2029.”

Cobus Smith added:

“He must pay it back. He must prove beyond all doubt that it was value for money. Is he aware of the fact that the country is on the brink of collapsing?”

Alta-Jurgens Steyn stated:

“Let him pay it back so that he will learn not to spend tax money like this😡.”

Brian Wilson said:

“Do we expect anything different from this individual? This party keeps proving they can't be trusted. He should be made to pay the cash back.”

Albert Pretoruis added:

“These people are serving themselves instead of working for others.”

Anne-Marie Gericke stated:

“Let him pay back every cent spent on his trips and accommodation. Enough is enough. We must see accountability for wasting our tax money.”

Mantashe says GNU aims to reduce cost of living

While Mantashe is in trouble for spending taxpayer's money, he ironically recently spoke about saving people money.

Briefly News reported that the Mineral Resources Minister said the government were aiming to reduce the cost of living.

Mantashe made the comments while speaking at the Africa Oil Week (AOW) in Cape Town on 8 October.

