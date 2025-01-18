Former ANC Chief Whip Tony Yengeni has responded to Fikile Mbalula's criticism of him over the year

Mbalula recently called Yengeni a political Casanova and said he would face disciplinary action

South Africans are divided over the matter, with some praising Yengeni for the way he handled the matter

Tony Yengeni addressed some of the comments Fikile Mbalula has made about him over the years, saying he still has respect for the ANC Secretary-General.

Tony Yengeni’s fraught relationship with Fikile Mbalula has got social media talking.

The African National Congress (ANC) veteran opened up about his relationship with the party’s Secretary-General (SG), addressing some of Mbalula's comments about him over the years.

Speaking on Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh’s podcast SMWX on 16 January, the former Chief Whip of the ANC discussed how he still views Mbalula as a friend and brother despite the name-calling.

Mblalula calls Yengeni a political Casanova

The SG’s latest criticism of Yengeni came before the ANC’s 113th anniversary at the Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha.

Speaking to the media on 6 January, Mbalula said that Yengeni would face disciplinary action for bringing the party into disrepute.

“Yengeni is nothing but a political Casanova and is spewing vagrant political views and views that are embraced by a few malcontents who are opposed to the ANC,” Mbalula said at the time.

Yengeni has often been critical of President Cyril Ramaphosa and also represented Jacob Zuma during his internal hearings following his suspension from the ANC. Yengeni has also been vocal about the way the ANC treated Msholozi.

Yengeni responds to Mbalula’s criticism

While addressing Mbalula’s comments, Yengeni noted that it was not the first time the SG spoke about him in that manner.

“It’s not the first time he has called me names publicly, but I’ve never done it. No matter our differences, I don’t think that’s how we deal with each other,” he said.

“I’ve told him we may differ politically about many things; however, we should retain our comradeship, friendship, and brotherhood despite all these political differences,” Yengeni added.

He also noted that while he was far older than Mbalula, he still respected him as a leader. He added that previously, members were trained for the posts they held, unlike today, when they were just handed positions.

Yengeni further stated that this wasn’t an issue in the ANC alone but among all political parties.

Social media divided by Yengeni’s comments

South Africans weighed in on Yengeni’s comments, with some praising him for how he handled the situation.

@Calidonny said:

“Hebanna. I did not expect him to respond this way; well spoken.”

@zsimawo added:

“He speaks fondly of Mbalula, and I think that, as an ANC and MK veteran, Yengeni should be among the elders who guide and coach Mbalula to become one of the best leaders in the ANC. But his love for Zuma and personal hate for Ramaphosa has clouded him badly.”

@Blaq_Mo said:

“Ironically, this is when ANC should be thinking about regaining lost ground, but the preoccupation is other things.”

@_HerchelleR stated:

“This one will probably add value there by Nkandla🚮.”

@Shengeafritec16 said:

“I don’t usually agree with Tony on many issues, but I fully concur with Mbalula doing his job with humility. Tony is no angel when it comes to disrespecting the current leadership on social media. He must introspect first as an elder so that the likes of Mbalula can learn from him.”

@vulcomining said:

“I liked when he mentioned the age difference. These young politicians ziyadelela too much. Somehow, you have to remind them.”

Yengeni to represent Zuma during appeal

On 1 November 2024, Briefly News reported that Yengeni would represent Zuma during his expulsion appeal.

Zuma was expelled from the ANC after he threw his weight behind the newly formed MK Party.

The former president was unhappy with the decision and is now fighting his expulsion.

