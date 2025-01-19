The Economic Freedom Fighters will report the Patriotic Alliance's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, for a tweet he shared

Kunene shared a picture of two skinned goats and said the same fate awaits illegal miners if the Patriotic Alliance ascends into government

The EFF slammed his tweet and labelled it as disgusting, accusing him of the pot calling the kettle black

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

The EFF is coming after Kenny Kunene for statements he made about illegal miners on X. Images: Gulshan Khan/AFP via Getty Images and @Kenny_T_Kunene/ X

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG — Johannesburg MMC of Transport and the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA( Kenny Kunene, is in hot water for a tweet in which he threatened illegal miners. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it would report him to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

What did Kunene say?

Kunene issued a chilling threat on 19 January 2025 to illegal miners on his X account, @Kenny_Kunene. He posted a picture of two skinned goats hanging from a roof. He said that the goats' fate awaits illegal miners who rob South Africans of their natural resources when the PA comes into power. View the tweet here.

How did the EFF respond?

The @EFFSouthAfrica delivered a scathing criticism of his tweet and announced that it is dragging him to the SAHRC. In a statement, the Red Berets said his comments represent the lowest level of opportunism and are the hallmarks of sadistic and pathological commitment to dehumanization and an infatuation with genocide.

"His comments are inspired by electoral opportunism, as despite scientific and objective evidence that their rhetoric on foreign nationals does not lead to electoral success, he and his political party have committed themselves to using xenophobia as their political platform," the party said.

Kenny Kunene could be in trouble for his statements about illegal miners. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The party also said it would report Kunene to the City of Johannesburg's Ethics Committee to impose sanctions on him.

What you need to know about Kenny Kunene

Recently, Kenny Kunene roasted SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize in January after her fight with a flight attendant went viral

He was also slammed for allegedly spending over R125,000 on alcohol while painting the town red in 2024

He also announced his son's arrival in 2023 and bought him luxurious items of clothing

South Africans weighed in

Netizens shared their views on the EFF's tweet.

Sir Mthi said:

"3% loading in the next elections."

W.T Simelane said:

"Take a South African to the SAHRC over his remarks, which you know very well what he meant, and you think this will bring more votes."

Kgaudi said:

"But the EFF was quiet when Kenny appointed Zimbabweans to fix Bre Street and paid them R20 million without services being rendered!"

No2 Soweto Boy said:

"that's why you'll soon be irrelevant. You're focusing on useless things."

Sephethephethe in SA said:

"You hate Kenny with a passion."

Patriotic Alliance reported SABC employee to the SAHRC

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the PA lodged a complaint with the SAHRC against SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize for her altercation with a flight attendant. Kunene slammed her conduct after a video of the incident went viral.

Kunene said racism has no place in South Africa. He further called on the SABC to act against her and do more than condemn her actions. South Africans also slammed Mkhize's conduct.

