MK Party's deputy president Dr Johnm Hlophe's lawyers have responded to the allegations former Mpumalanga convenor Mary Phadi made against him

She accused him of sending her a message asking for sexual favours after a leadership meeting in 2024

His lawyers demanded that Phadi retract her statements and issue an apology for making the allegations

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party's Deputy President John Hlophe has taken legal action against former convenor Mary Phadi, who accused him of making unwanted sexual advances to her in 2024.

What is happening between Hlophe and Phadi?

Hlophe has opted to take legal action against Phadi in the ongoing furore between the two politicians. Hlophe's lawyers, JG & Xulu Incorporated, accused Phadi of making defamatory statements against their client. This was after Phadi said Hlophe asked her for sexual favours after a leadership meeting in Mpumalanga in 2024.

What did the lawyers say?

The lawyers, in a letter posted by X account @MPParty_InfoGuy, said Phadi's statements were false, misleading and damaging to Hlophe's reputation. Her conduct constitutes defamation and is causing harm to Hlophe's professional and personal standing. The lawyers also defended Hlophe and said he has, over the years, sought to combat violence against women and the abuse of children.

The lawyers demanded that by 5 February, Phadi must meet the demand they had set forth. She must promise that she will stop making or publishing defamatory allegations against Hlophe, remove any statements she made against Hlophe on her social media platforms, withdraw the letter she sent, and post an unconditional apology.

Read the X letter here:

What you need to know about Hlophe vs Phadi

Phadi accused Hlophe of being behind a propaganda campaign that led to the MK Party firing her as the convener of the party in Mpumalanga

She called on Hlophe to be suspended for his alleged conduct and said she had evidence to prove her allegations

In response, the MK Party said it would investigate the claims and said Hlophe denied making sexual advances

South Africans weigh in

Netizens shared different perspectives on the lawyers' letter.

Percy the enemy of journalists said:

"Let them meet in court. We wanna see who's speaking the truth. I don't have time to defend nonsense."

Frans Maseko said:

"We want the SABC to televise the hearing. I want to see something."

Thabang said:

"This is not a legal route. It's a letter to Mary telling her to retract her accusations."

Nana said:

"Very good. She must now provide those inappropriate messages. We want to see them

LekoloaneManam2 said:

"Let the real show begin now."

