The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has called for party leaders to undergo lifestyle audits

According to the party, some individuals have joined the former liberation movement primarily for personal gain

This concern was highlighted during a political education class in Durban on Saturday, 27 September 2025, where former party president Thabo Mbeki addressed members

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has urged that party leaders be subjected to lifestyle audits to prevent self-enrichment. The party noted a growing trend of individuals joining the liberation movement for personal gain.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal calls for lifestyle audits of party leaders to prevent self-enrichment. Image: Gläser/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did the ANC say?

These concerns were raised during a political education class in Durban on Saturday, 27 September 2025, led by former ANC President Thabo Mbeki. The ANC provincial task team overseeing party structures in KwaZulu-Natal has announced that the lifestyles of party leaders will now be subjected to audits.

This will apply to ANC leaders at all levels, including councillors and members of the executive council. Provincial task team convenor Jeff Hadebe said lifestyle audits were necessary for both public servants and political leaders in government and the ANC, arguing that this would help restore comradeship and rebuild a culture of trust.

He said that the abuse of government resources and positions for personal gain had damaged the party’s image. Hadebe stressed that the ANC had to take responsibility for addressing these issues as part of its rebuilding efforts.

South Africans weigh in on the implications of such calls for transparency and accountability in leadership. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the lifestyle audits.

@mekgatla said:

"ANC has been making such claims for years. Cyril promised that these changes would materialize yet, did they? Whatever the ANC proclaims rarely comes to fruition. Their promises often serve only to create the appearance of action, while in reality, little to nothing is done."

@Sicelo_702black said:

"Even the current ANC leaders are being implicated in corruption."

@OneNation70290 said:

"Who will conduct these lifestyle audits? The ANC Integrity Commission."

@willdav49462260 said:

"The whole ANC is a bunch of corrupt thieves so basically they must all audited and locked up."

What you need to know about the ANC

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) will push to restore trust in the party before the 2026 elections. The ANCYL also called for the removal of all Democratic Alliance ministers who refused to implement the president's resolutions.

A TikTok video from 2023 showing an Afrikaner man in Gauteng using spray paint to map out the potholes in the road resurfaced online. The man also wrote 'ANC' next to the circled potholes so that people could see who was allegedly responsible, which led to it instantly being fixed.

Fikile Mbalula has opened up on how the African National Congress reacted to the Democratic Alliance's (DA) threats. The DA are not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa for firing its minister, Andrew Whitfield, from his cabinet.

The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) is set to discuss the findings of a report on the state of the party. The report has discovered that rampant corruption was ruining the party's reputation among its voters.

Senior members of the African National Congress are reportedly shadow-campaigning for billionaire Patrice Motsepe to be the party's next president.

Source: Briefly News