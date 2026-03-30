Former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki failed in their attempt to remove retired judge Sisi Khamepepe from the TRC inquiry

The South Gauteng High Court dismissed their applications to compel Khampepe to recuse herself after allegations levelled against her

Khampepe refused to recuse herself despite a request from President Cyril Ramaphosa

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Zuma and Mbeki could not remove Sisi Khampepe as the TRC Inquiry chair. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/ AFP via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The South Johannesburg High Court dismissed former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki's attempts to get retired judge Sisi Khampepe to recuse herself as the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

According to The Citizen, Acting Deputy Judge President of the High Court Judge Thifhelimbilu Phanuel Mudau ruled on 30 March 2026 that the application was dismissed. He also dismissed their application for punitive and personal costs against the retired judge.

This is a breaking story.

Source: Briefly News