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High Court dismisses Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki's bid to recuse Justice Sisi Khampepe
Politics

High Court dismisses Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki's bid to recuse Justice Sisi Khampepe

by  Tebogo Mokwena
1 min read
  • Former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki failed in their attempt to remove retired judge Sisi Khamepepe from the TRC inquiry
  • The South Gauteng High Court dismissed their applications to compel Khampepe to recuse herself after allegations levelled against her
  • Khampepe refused to recuse herself despite a request from President Cyril Ramaphosa

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With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki lost their court bid to have retired judge Sisi Khampepe recuse herself from the TRC Inquiry
Zuma and Mbeki could not remove Sisi Khampepe as the TRC Inquiry chair. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/ AFP via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The South Johannesburg High Court dismissed former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki's attempts to get retired judge Sisi Khampepe to recuse herself as the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

According to The Citizen, Acting Deputy Judge President of the High Court Judge Thifhelimbilu Phanuel Mudau ruled on 30 March 2026 that the application was dismissed. He also dismissed their application for punitive and personal costs against the retired judge.

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Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Jacob ZumaJohannesburgSA CourtGautengThabo Mbeki
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