South African Police Report 3rd Abalone Bust in Just a Week, Worth Over R1m

Law enforcement authorities in SA have, on Friday, revealed that they confiscated around R1m worth of the mollusc abalone

The coveted sea creature was discovered at the Lebombo border post and was packed into 21 boxes weighing a massive 460kgs

On Tuesday, police confiscated R20m worth of the mollusc while on Wednesday R2m of illegal abalone was confiscated

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - South African police have reportedly confiscated R1-million worth of abalone at the Lebombo border post, Mpumalanga. Earlier this week, cops apprehended a 39-year-old man for being in possession of abalone at the Mozambique border, this is according to Captain Lloyd Ramovha of the Hawks.

Reports state that the plan was to import the abalone into the country from Mozambique. The man who was arrested was on his way to Johannesburg at the time of his apprehension. Ramovha revealed that authorities discovered 21 boxes of dry, concealed abalone weighing 460kgs.

South African police have reported the third abalone border bust in just a week. Image: Damien Meyer / AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, the news follows authorities seizing deshelled abalone worth R2m in Cradock. News24 reported that police conducted raids at illegal processing facilities in Cape Town on Tuesday, this lead to the seizing of over R20m worth of abalone.

The report by News24 explained that nine suspects were apprehended and three properties in the Mother City were raided.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Edward Kieswetter, SARS Commissioner, has credited customs authorities for their keen eyes. Kieswetter praised the officers for making it difficult and expensive for smugglers to bring illegal items into Mzansi.

He further stated that attempts to use South Africa as a hub for illegal activities will be resisted.

What is abalone?

Abalone are snails that live in water. The flesh of the sea creature is considered by many cultures to be a desired food.

The Guardian reports that abalone is considered a delicacy in many countries and is found on every continent's (besides Antarctica) coastlines. The mollusc is coveted in China which has reportedly produced the illicit trade of it in SA.

Bheki Cele vows to catch perpetrators in Gqeberha: "Publicity stunt"

In other news making national headlines, Briefly News reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele stated that more officers will be deployed in Gqeberha in an attempt to put an end to the violence in the Korsten area. Cele was visiting the area on Thursday when he revealed that SAPS would also be clamping down on illegal firearms.

The above follows news that numerous shots were fired during the altercation which sparked on Wednesday, 13 October. The Minister reassured residents that police would be flooding the area to search for anything illegal after he received information that Durban street is allegedly known for illegal activities.

Cele reiterated that police will take action on the intense situation and will stop any violation of laws.

Source: Briefly.co.za