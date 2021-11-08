Two pictures have been going viral on social media claiming that the Democratic Alliance is urging supporters to protest against the Palestinian State

JOHANNESBURG - Two images have been doing the rounds on social media with the caption stating that the Democratic Alliance is encouraging its supporters to protest against Palestine.

The images were particularly popular on Facebook and Whatsapp and have enraged some people who think that the DA is in favour of such a stance.

The Democratic Alliance never urged its supporters to protest against the Palestinian State. Images: Israel TB/Screenshots

The full caption reads:

"DA, encouraging their supporters to protest against Palestine in favour of Israel. How can any Muslim sound of mind vote for this Apartheid Party."

According to AfricaCheck, the images come from a video that went online in May 2021, however, the screenshotted images started going viral in October 2021.

The video in question is not a DA sanctioned or event but an event by an organisation called South African Friends of Israel(Safi). Safi is a group that supports and stands up for Israel against ant-Semitic views, South Africa and around the world.

The people in the video while holding placards in support of Israel were dancing to a song called 'Jerusalema' by Master KG and it was posted on Israel TB the video can also be found on Safi's facebook page too.

The people in the video were participating in the Jerusalema that went viral across the globe in 2020.

Fake news a great concern for SA but can be eradicated

Briefly News previously reported that social media has been blamed for disseminating fake news. According to a survey undertaken by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and the Internet Society, social media companies have been blamed for spreading fake news.

Social media platforms Facebook and Twitter have been cited as the main perpetrators who propagate false news.

South Africa has seen its fair share of fake news in recent years. South Africa, like the rest of the world, has had to deal with Covid-19 fake news that made its rounds. This has only emphasised the need to combat this cyber-crime.

