The CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Zolani Matthews, has been provisionally suspended

His suspension follows the discovery of his previously undisclosed South Africa - United Kingdom dual citizenship

Due to this discovery, his security clearance application was denied by the State Security Agency

CAPE TOWN - Zolani Matthews, the CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), has been determined to eradicate corruption, which some people feel must have made other senior employees uneasy. He has been provisionally suspended after his dual South African/UK citizenship was discovered.

Prasa will shortly appoint an acting CEO to take Matthews' place during his suspension and the investigation of his contract in light of his citizenship. Paul Hoffman, an advocate and Accountability Now's director, says that Matthews' suspension does not hold water.

Hoffman has alluded that the suspension of Matthews might be due to fears that he will disclose information about Prasa employees' involvement in corruption and that he was suspended to prevent him from gathering any more information, SABC News reports.

Prasa CEO has been suspended on grounds of an undisclosed dual citizenship. Image: ALEXANDER JOE/AFP via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Security clearance issues for Zolani Matthews

Matthew had to apply for high-level security clearance to fulfil the mandated duties of his role as CEO. According to EWN, his application was denied due to the discovery of his dual citizenship.

Without the necessary security clearance, he is unable to properly do his job. Matthews signed a declaration in May, at which time he failed to include details of his citizenship.

The Prasa board viewed his omission as deliberate as this breaks his contract. The agency's chief information officer, David Mphelo, is undergoing questioning related to the investigation.

Source: Briefly.co.za