POLOKWANE - Yesterday (14 December), a bus was impounded in Polokwane, Limpopo after it was discovered that it was carrying 101 passengers when the registered capacity of the vehicle only allows for 61 passengers. The bus had been travelling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe.

Mike Maringa, a spokesperson for Limpopo's transport and community safety department, said that the bus was intercepted by traffic police officers, who then impounded the vehicle.

"The driver/bus owner must arrange an alternative transport for the passengers. They will remain at the weighbridge until a relief is sorted," Maringa said.

Limpopo's road safety campaign

Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, Limpopo's MEC for transport and community safety, announced the province's road safety campaign for the upcoming festive season, News24 reports.

Lerule-Ramakhanya said that the province's traffic officers will be paying specific attention to public transport vehicles to ensure they are adhering to the rules of the road as well as capacity restrictions.

According to Pindula, Lerule-Ramakhanya expressed that public transport drivers need to focus more on the safety of their customers before potential profits. She added that national traffic police will be dispatched to Limpopo soon to assist the province's traffic officers with enforcing compliance.

Mzansi shares feelings about overloaded bus being impounded in Limpopo

@Mel15693570 asked:

"How did the bus reach Limpopo? Police are not doing their job."

@Khabaflexx said:

"That bus should not return."

@Koopman17Martin asked:

"Oh my word! Were there no traffic cops on the road?"

@SamanthaKatz7 enquired:

"How on earth did the coach fit 101 people?"

@AndreLo36979568 said:

"How does this overloaded bus move from Cape Town to Polokwane without being detected and impounded on a 1 800km trip? All about bribery probably along the road. More money to the bus company, not caring about the safety of the passengers or other road users! Sell the bus, give a heavy fine."

