Two senior citizens were targeted by a couple who claimed to be government employees in the Stonebridge area in KwaZulu-Natal

The women said the couple gained entry into their homes and managed to steal a few of their valuables without them noticing at the time

Security company, Reaction Unit SA was called to the homes of the women who were left traumatised by the incidents

DURBAN - Two elderly women became robbery victims at the hands of a smooth-talking couple who managed to gain access to their homes. The couple managed to steal identification documents, jewellery and other valuables.

The incidents took place on Tuesday, 1 February in the Stonebridge area in KwaZulu-Natal. Both women who were targeted by the couple are said to be closely related.

According to a statement sent to Briefly news, the first victim, aged 79, was working in her garden when the couple approached her. The female suspect began to chat up the senior citizen and informed her that she and her partner were government employees.

Two elderly women who are both 79-years-old were robbed by a couple who claimed to be government employees. Images: Getty Images/Stock & Reaction Unit SA/ Supplied

She went on to say that their job description includes assisting senior citizens who are on chronic medication as well as offer food hampers. The suspect then explained that while they were walking and visiting different homes, her pants ripped.

She asked the elderly woman if she had a needle and thread she could use to fix her pants. Upon hearing her story, the senior citizen welcomed the couple into her home and gave them the materials they requested.

The suspect then removed her pants in front of the woman and gave them to her partner to stitch up. The elderly woman stepped away to check on the food she had been preparing in the kitchen and in the time she was away, the female suspect went into her bedroom and stole her ID.

Shortly after leaving the first senior citizen's house, the couple headed to another 79-year-old's home and convinced her to give them access to her house. This time, the suspects said they were local councillors checking on the welfare of senior citizens.

They asked the woman about her health and she told them that she has issues with foot pains. The suspects told her to boil water and Tumeric which would be used to treat her pains.

Upon returning from the kitchen, the female suspect received a phone call and began moving around the living room before sneaking into her bedroom where she stole jewellery and other valuables.

"When the victim entered her bedroom she realised that a packet containing a Mungal Sutra, two pairs of gold earrings, a gold ring and her Sassa card was missing," read the statement.

The elderly woman was distracted by the male suspect who had her engaged in conversation.

Speaking to Briefly News, Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram says the security company was alerted about the robbery incidents after word spread in the community.

Members of the security company visited the homes of the victims on Tuesday afternoon and according to Balram both women were shaken up by the incidents.

Balram says the Phoenix Police Station was called and alerted about the incidents, however, the police had not arrived on the scene by the time Reaction Unit SA members left the area. Balram says the victims' family members eventually came to comfort the elderly women who were traumatised by the couple.

Briefly News contacted the police station in question to ask if the incidents are being investigated, however, the police had not yet responded at the time of publication. Balram says members of the public are being called to be on the lookout for the couple.

