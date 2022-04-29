The lawyer defending the murder accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was granted bail of R10 000

Defence lawyer, Advocate Malesela Teffo, appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Friday 29 April

Following his arrest on Thursday, Teffo spent the night in Hillbrow Police Station after his instructing attorney was unable to make police bail

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Malesela Teffo, the defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has been granted bail of R10 000. He appeared before the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Friday 29 April.

It is believed that his arrest relates to a trespassing matter for which Teffo did not appear in court earlier this year.

Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is the defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial, was granted bail of R10k.

The advocate is representing four of the five men charged with the murder of Meyiwa and was arrested shortly after court adjourned for the day on Thursday 28 April. Eyewitness News reported that he was held at the Hillbrow Police Station overnight after his instructing attorney Tshepo Thobane was unable to make police bail.

Thobane also told the court previously that the defence has been subject to “intimidation tactics” since Monday 25 April, according to SABC News.

Social media outraged by the bail

Phatela P Mothapo wrote:

“R10 000 na! Inequality. Some people were given R500 bail for committing serious crimes. Anyway, I would like to know the charges though.”

L.J. Mamashila posted:

“That magistrate is ruthless. The state initially requested bail to be R4000 but the magistrate just set it up to R10 000. A white man shot a black lady in Lephalale Limpopo and said he thought she was a hippo. He only got R1 500 bail.”

Jacob Phakoago commented:

“They thought he wouldn't be able to pay so that he can't continue with the case, they'll try by all means to get rid of him.”

Vama-okuhle Ntshalintshali said:

“The Justice system in SA is doomed, for sure the people who bribed him paid that 10 000, it also sounds like a bribed bail.”

Smart Moyo Tumbare stated:

Why do we have to witness such incompetence in the judicial, why the dates of courts are in the same week who is controlling and making these decisions which are senseless.

Chipo Shadreck Musasa added:

“They want to divert the attention from Meyiwas case, big names are incriminated in the case. This looks more like intimidation.”

Minister of Police Bheki Cele reacts to the arrest of advocate Malesela Teffo in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

