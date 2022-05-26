A video clip of a man beating a few women in front of a police officer has been circulating on social media

There are claims that one of the women who were attacked by the man was at the police station to report a case of gender-based violence

South Africans are outraged by the incident and are wondering what the police are there for if they can't assist women who are being assaulted

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are very upset after a video of a man beating at least three women inside a police station and in the full view of the police surfaced online.

The video in question caught the attention of One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane who called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the South African Police Service(SAPS) to account for why the women were not assisted by the police.

Mmusi Maimane wants to know why the police did not help the women who were assaulted by a man in a police station. Images: Thapelo Maphakela/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Maimane wrote:

"You must take action @SAPoliceService and @CyrilRamaphosa. How can a victim trying to report GBV be assaulted in the police station? This appalling incident happened at Maderia police station in Stutterhiem. Is your administration serious about GBV?"

The video was first posted by Twitter user, @Cwayita18 who claimed that the incident took place at Madeira Police Station in Stutterhiem on Wednesday night, 25 May. The user stated that one of the women who was assaulted was at the police station to report a case of gender-based violence.

In the video, a man threatens to take a video of the police officer, however, it is not clear why he wants to do so. A police officer then knocks his phone onto the floor and he picks it up. Shortly afterwards, the man attacks a woman near him and people in the police station ask him why he is hitting her.

Upon realising that he is being filmed, the man knocks the phone out of the hands of the individual who was filming the whole incident. More commotion ensues in the police station and the man attacks another woman.

@Cwayital8 claimed that the man assaulted a total of three women and was allowed exit the police station freely.

Police are still trying to verify the video

According to SowetanLIVE, the Eastern Cape police are not sure where the incident took place and believe that the assaults did not take place at Madiera Police Station.

Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana, EC police spokesperson says an investigation into where the incident took place is currently underway and only after determining the location will they begin the probe into the matter.

“As it stands, nothing suggests it is Madeira police station. Once we ascertain which police station it is, we can follow up,” said Kinana.

Madeira Police Station has been at the centre of controversy before. In 2020, a man shot and murdered his wife who was trying to report a case of domestic violence.

South Africans angered by video of man assaulting women

@The_1Cube said:

"So now Police Stations can’t even do anything when the crime is happening in front of their eyes? What has this country come to?!"

@Mabenito said:

"Nothing the state has done has deterred criminals/perpetrators from committing acts of violence against the innocent. Absolutely nothing. We are way beyond dialogue now."

@Mandla_Mongo said:

"Is there only one police officer at the station? This is a total joke and a disgrace to our country at large."

