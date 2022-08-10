A man was found dead in his car that was upside down and submerged under water in Westville, Durban on Wednesday morning

Paramedics said they were unsure how long the vehicle had been under the water; however, the neighbours had heard a noise at midnight

Police are investigating, but South Africans are convinced that the driver must not have been in the right frame of mind

DURBAN - Police are investigating the death of a man who was found inside his car that was on its roof underwater in a pool in Westville, Durban, on Wednesday, 10 August. The incident left the community mind-boggled.

A Durban man was found dead in his car submerged in a swimming pool. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The man is believed to have been in his 40s. Redline Response Spokesperson Derrick Banks told TimesLIVE that it was unclear how long the vehicle had been submerged in the water.

He added that residents heard noises after midnight. Paramedics and other rescue teams arrived at the home at about 6am, IOL reported.

South Africans react to the disturbing incident:

@Stradovichgg said:

“What a way to go.”

Fanuel Shakes Dube Sr. wrote:

“The stunt went wrong, there was no way this guy was going to survive this accident.”

Nomvula Mhlongo commented:

“Oh, so sad! I wonder how it ended in the swimming pool.”

Thulz Hem added:

“Hay this province needs prayers.”

Source: Briefly News