An Eastern Cape police officer lured a 17-year-old teenager to the police station, where he allegedly raped her

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested the detective on Friday, 19 August

The detective has since resigned from his post and is expected to reappear in the East London Magistrates court for a formal bail hearing

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An Eastern Cape Detective who allegedly raped a teenage girl at a police station has been arrested and has appeared in court. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images & PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE – An Eastern Cape cop who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in a police station was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Friday, 19 August.

The police officer lured the victim to the police station under false presence, saying that he had to interview the teenage girl about a case she had opened against her boyfriend.

News24 reported that Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the police detective picked the victim up at her house for an interview on the case she opened.

Suping said:

"On the way to the police station, the suspect made some sexual advances to the victim, which she rejected. "At the station, the suspect took the victim to an office, where he allegedly raped her."

TimesLIVE reported that the assault happened just before Women’s Day, and the teen opened a case after the ordeal. The police officer has subsequently resigned from his post.

The 45-year-old Kei Mouth police officer appeared in the Kogma magistrates court and is expected to reappear on Monday, 29 August, for a formal bail hearing.

South Africans react

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the police officer’s arrest. Here are some comments:

@YouAreTheFool1 exclaimed:

“Resigned???? Should he not be in jail for the rape”

@comfort_himslv asked:

“@SAPoliceService What's the latest on this member from your side for his offence?”

@Paratus2014 commented:

“I’ve long held the suspicion that the SAPS facilitates more crime than it actually solves. On the basis that the organisation is so criminally infiltrated, culturally compromised, and poorly led that the work of the good cops is wholly undermined and destroyed by the bad cops.”

@justbreatheOK added:

“If someone could just drop his address, I wanna talk...disgusting human being.”

Eastern Cape teen stabs police officer in self-defence during sexual assault, officer to be arrested soon

Previously, Briefly News reported that a teenage girl from a small seaside village outside East London reportedly stabbed a police officer who allegedly raped her in his office at the police station.

The assault occurred last Monday, 8 August, at the Kei Mouth police station on the evening before Women’s Day.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News