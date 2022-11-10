The country’s last apartheid president FW de Klerk’s Nobel Peace Prize medal was allegedly stolen from his home

The prestigious medal is estimated to cost about R17 million, and Cape Town police are yet to recover it

De Klerk’s widow, Elita, said jewellery that was passed on through generations was also taken in the robbery

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the theft of a Nobel Peace Prize medal awarded to the country’s last apartheid president FW de Klerk.

The theft of FW De Klerk's Nobel Peace Prize has left citizens unfazed. Image: Antoine Gyori & Kyodo News

The medal, estimated to cost about R17 million, was allegedly stolen from de Klerk’s home in Cape Town about six months ago.

According to DispatchLIVE FW de Klerk Foundation legacy manager, Brenda Steyn confirmed the theft.

De Klerk was awarded the prize in 1993 along with former president Nelson Mandela for their work to end the country’s apartheid era.

Police have not made any arrests in the matter, nor have they recovered the medal. De Klerk’s widow, Elita, said she was not hopeful that the medal would be recovered.

The BBC reported that along with the medal, jewellery passed on through generations was also taken in the robbery.

Citizens react to the news:

Michael Norris said:

“It’s worth nothing. It’s made out of FOOLS GOLD.”

Samkelo Mguda commented:

“He didn’t deserve it in the first place.”

Nicholus Boanerges Marashula wrote:

“Deserving or not deserving it. Nobody has a right to steal it. It must be returned.”

Drew Wicher posted:

“This is South Africa. It wasn’t stolen. It was expropriated without compensation.”

Michael Horn added:

“Stolen because he never deserved it in the first place. There were many better than him who deserved it.”

