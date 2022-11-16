Tumelo Madlala’s friendship with Senzo Meyiwa came under the spotlight during his cross-examination

The defence lawyer, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, suggested that Madlala was Meyiwa’s “best friend” until he died

Madlala was also questioned about pictures of Meyiwa that he sold to Netflix and said he did not share his money

PRETORIA - More explosive details about Tumelo Madlala’s friendship with Senzo Meyiwa emerged during the murder trial on Wednesday, 16 November, at the North Gauteng High Court.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continued on Wednesday, 16 November. Image: OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

Defence lawyer Advocate Zandile Mshololo cross-examined the soccer star’s long-time friend. The defence suggested that Madlala was Meyiwa’s “best friend” until he died.

Madlala was also questioned about pictures of Meyiwa that he sold to Netflix for the documentary. Mshololo asked why he did not share the money with Meyiwa’s daughter.

According to SABC News, Madlala did not inform Meyiwa’s fiancé Mandisa Mkhize that he was paid for sharing the pictures because he did not feel the need to do so. He told the court that the did not share his money with anyone, IOL reported.

Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli are accused of Meyiwa’s murder. They face charges of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Meyiwa was gunned down in the family home of his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Here’s what citizens have to say about the trial:

Tsundzu Themba Maphophe said:

“Man version of Rosemary Ndlovu.”

Shakes Beauks posted:

“Aggg, they killed Senzo and he got paid to keep his mouth shut.”

Valoyi Khalanga Justice added:

“Senzo’s mother and family must sue Madlala and Netflix.”

Briefly News also reported Tumelo Madlala has been trending on social media amid the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday, 16 November.

Madlala, the soccer star’s long-time friend and witness on the night of the murder, was cross-examined by Advocate Zandile Mshololo. Social media users believe that Madlala’s story has one too many holes and are not buying his version of events.

Mshololo grilled the state witness and said that his behaviour following Meyiwa’s death was shocking.

