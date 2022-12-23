The newly opened Zuma restaurant in Durban has been the talk of the nation this week

Though many believe the restaurant is embroiled in a legal dispute over its name, owner David Manal claims there is no drama over the trademark

Manal insist that he owns the only trademark for the name "Zuma" in South Africa making legal disputes pointless

DURBAN - One would think that the Zuma restaurant would be embroiled in legal disputes, but the owner, David Manal, assures that there is no drama surrounding the restaurant's trademark.

The Owner of the Durban-based Zuma restaurant rubbished claims that there is any legal drama surrounding the restaurant's name. Image: @DZumaSambudla/Twitter

The newly launched Durban-based restaurant shares a name with South Africa's controversial former president Jacob Zuma and a globally renowned Japanese brand with restaurants worldwide.

Earlier this week, the Japanese brand announced that there was a legal case pending over the Zuma trademark, but while speaking to News24, Manal revealed that the international brand was barking up the wrong tree.

The Durban-based restaurant owner claims that he has the only trademark for the Zuma name in South Africa. Manal also revealed that the global brand had previously contacted his attorney asking permission to open a Zuma franchise in court since Manal had the South African trademark, but he refused.

The restauranteur told the publication that he had big plans for the Zuma brand and wanted to expand it locally.

According to TimesLIVE, Manal insists his restaurant isn't affiliated with former president Jacob Zuma either. Manal said Zuma was a common surname that had nothing to do with the former president.

The restaurant owner also added that Zuma means peaceful in Arabic, and he decided to use the name to fulfil the concept of creating a relaxed dining experience with the SA culture of Mzansi.

