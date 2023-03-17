South African school children love viral dance challenges and the internet is flooded with their vibey videos

Five TikTok videos of students performing amapiano and Bacardi dances caught the attention of millions of South Africans

The school kids showed off their impressive moves and they became internet sensations after their videos went viral

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Mzansi is a dancing nation and the rise of Amapiano and Bacardi music genres has inspired lit viral dance challenges. Primary and High School children have dedicated every spare moment they have to shoot videos of their fancy footwork.

School children took part in dance challenges and became viral sensations. Image: @mvelogcruz12, @realkentofpitori012 and @jennajacobzzzz

Source: TikTok

Briefly News has covered a lot of stories about talented students that have amazed South African social media users with their dance videos. Here are the cool kids that have gathered millions of views busting moves in their school uniforms.

Pretoria student performs Bacardi dance outside the State Theatre in front of schoolmates

A school girl @realkentofpitori012 put on a show for her fellow pupils and onlookers outside the State Theatre in Pretoria. The student was dancing to a fast Bacardi hit song and made the complicated steps look easy in the viral video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See her epic show in the video below:

3 School girls from Mpumalanga jump on the Yah Yah Yah dance challenge

Three friends danced to the Yah Yah Yah amapiano hit song and their video posted by @andraya.m_ was a huge success on TikTok. More than 3.6 million people viewed the video and people loved the kids' animated faces. Uncle Waffles even gave them a nod in the comments section.

Watch the Mpumalanga pupils in the short clip:

5 school boys from Johannesburg choreographed Amapiano moves go viral on TikTok

Five Mondeor High School pupils dazzled SA with their choreographed dance routine and their video gathered over 1.4 million views. The boys' smooth moves were shared by @t.habang.ww and netizens said they were virtually vibing with them.

Look at the cool dance routine here:

Cape Town school girl does the Kilimanjaro dance, TikTok video gets 2 million views

A top achiever @jennajacobzzzz flaunted her merits badges attached to her jacket while doing the Kilimanjaro dance challenge. People praised the girl for her achievements and many complimented her amapiano moves in the comments section of the viral video.

Look at the ace student from Cape Town below:

School Girl's “demonic” Kilimanjaro moves in TikTok video frightens people

A young pupil shut down the Kilimanjaro dance challenge with a bizarre performance posted by @mvelogcruz12. The girl rolled her eyes to the back of her skull while moving like she was possessed. Her TikTok video got a whopping 4 million views in just three days.

Watch the girl's strange moves here:

2 SA Primary schoolboys in Sasolburg have TikTok dance battle, Mzansi jokes about spotting the troublemaker

In another article, Briefly News reported that two little boys in South Africa, Soshanguve, were dancing up a storm in a face-off. The little children in primary looked like they were having a friendly battle.

Online users could not help but gush over the cute kids. The video inspired Mzansi to crack jokes about how serious the primary schoolers tried to look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News