Former president Thabo Mbeki set tongues wagging with an explosive letter about the Phala Phala saga

Mbeki addressed the letter to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, accusing the ANC of trying to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa at all costs

The former president warned that the ANC risks alienating South African voters by blocking investigations into the Phala Phala scandal

PRETORIA - Former president Thabo Mbeki has levelled accusations at the African National Congress regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala scandal.

Former president Thabo Mbeki wrote Paul Mashatile a letter criticising the ANC for protecting President Cyril Ramaphosa from Phala Phala probes. Image: ISSOUF SANOGO & Alet Pretorius

In a scathing letter to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Mbeki accused the ruling party of using its majority to block investigations into the Phala Phala saga.

The former president slammed the ANC for protecting Ramaphosa "at all cost" and likened that Phala Phala debacle to former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla matter.

Mbeki slams ANC for voting against impeachment committee based on Phala Phala report

Mbeki's dissatisfaction with the ruling party came after it voted against establishing an impeachment committee after the damning findings in the Phala Phala report.

An independent panel found that President Ramaphosa may have a case to answer for his conduct following the theft of undeclared foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020, Mail & Guardian reported.

According to News24, in the explosive 17-page letter, Mbeki questioned why ANC MPs voted against the impeachment committee as it would prove Ramaphosa's innocence if the president had done nothing wrong.

Mbeki warns ANC will alienate South Africans by protecting Cyril Ramaphosa

Similarliarly, Mbeki took exception with the ANC using similar tactics to vote against the DA's motion to set up an ad hoc committee to probe Phala Phala on Wednesday, 22 March.

Mbeki questioned:

"What message are we communicating to the masses of our people about the values and integrity of the ANC?"

The former president added that if the ANC continued to handle the Phala Phala matter in this manner, it ran the risk of pushing voters away from the party.

South Africans are divided by Thabo Mbeki's letter about Phala Phala

Some people praised Mbeki for championing the truth, while others slammed the former president for trying to sow division.

Below are some comments:

@vipkalombo said:

"Someone had to do it."

@Bazothise claimed:

"The people on the ground who support and protect CR are the same people who support Mbeki, not sure what their stance will be now."

@iamreamogetswe praised:

"Mbeki is the only 'comrade' who is willing to be honest."

@Khangale20 claimed:

"The madala is bitter now. He doesn't want CR to finish his term like him and that one from Nkandla."

@don_sazi commented:

"Born leader! Without a doubt. We miss your leadership qualities."

@Kgabo48649279 added:

"Now I believe Malema when he said Phala Phala scandal was Mbeki's weapon to remove Cyril."

