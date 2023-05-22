ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has landed in hot water for funding the "unauthorised" biography about him

The book was marketed as an independent political critique of the leader, but Mashaba paid the author, Prince Mashele R12.5 million to write it

ActionSA National Chairperson Micheal Beaumont rubbished accusations the Mashaba engaged in any wrongdoing by funding the book

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA is closing ranks around its party leader Herman Mashaba amid the backlash surrounding the "unauthorised" biography about him.

ActionSA defends Herman Mashaba amid backlash over funding for the biography about him. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images & @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Questions have arisen about where the book was, in fact, an independent political critique of Mashaba after it was revealed that the ActionSA leader paid Prince Mashele R12.5 million to pen the biography.

ActionSA rubbishes accusations against Herman Mashaba

Coming out in defence of Mashaba, ActionSA National Chairperson Micheal Beaumont said the speculation about whether Mashaba engaged in dodgy dealing has no basis, SABC News reported.

Beaumont explained that while Mashaba financed the book while he was Johannesburg mayor and two years before he founded the party in 2020, he had no control of the editorial process.

According to the contract with Mashele, Mashaba merely authorises access to interviews and manuscripts.

ANC accuses Herman Mashaba of unethical behaviour for funding unauthorised biography

Meanwhile, the ANC in Gauteng has taken aim at Mashaba, claiming the debacle with the funding of the autobiography constitutes a gross deception.

ANC Gauteng secretary TK Nciza branded the deal between Mashele and Mashaba as an unethical secret arrangement that raised serious legal questions, News24 reported.

Beaumont has rubbished the accusations levelled at his party leader, claiming they were merely an attempt to win cheap political points by people who want to see ActionSA go down.

South Africans divided by Herman Mashaba's "Unauthorised" biography

Below are some questions:

@MalumeSharepart exclaimed:

"This country's drama won't just stop, shuuuuu."

@SRampora added:

"Relevance is troubling @HermanMashaba.This sounds to be the beginning of the end of his political games."

@konanani_L

"Authorized unauthorized biography ."

