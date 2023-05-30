A 40-year-old woman lost her leg after a loan shark she owed money to shot her in the leg

The woman was on her way home when she came across the loan shark who demanded she pays her R150 debt

In Limpopo, an unregistered loan shark's business was shut down after multiple complaints that he was seizing SASSA cards as collateral

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

INANDA - A KwaZulu-Natal mother was met with an unfortunate tragedy for owing the wrong person money.

A 40-year-old woman was shot by her loan shark despite paying off her debt. Image: Brazzo/Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The 40-year-old woman was allegedly shot in the leg by a loan shark who demanded she pay her R150 debt.

KZN woman loses leg after being allegedly shot by a loan shark

According to IOL, Joyce Zulu from Bhambayi in Inanda was walking home on 3 May when she came across a loan shark she owed money.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Zulu, who is her family's breadwinner, says the loan shark demanded the R150 she owed, and she paid him. Despite paying her debt, the man pulled out a gun and told Zulu to follow him.

"He demanded the R150 debt I was owing him. I paid him, and still, he took a gun out that was inside his umbrella," said Zulu.

Zulu told the publication that she knelt and prayed for her life, and that is when the loan shark shot her in the leg. She was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where her leg was amputated on 4 May.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident and said a 34-year-old man had been arrested in relation to Zulu's shooting. He appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court on 15 May and faces attempted murder charges.

Limpopo loan shark arrested for illegally seizing SASSA cards

Meanwhile, in Limpopo, a loan shark's business has been closed after it was discovered that he was seizing SASSA cards, IDs, disability agreement files, and child support grant agreement files as collateral for loan repayment.

According to The Citizen, the business was pounced on by the Hawks' Specialised Crime Unit in Limpopo on 23 May. Police say the business came on their radar after multiple people filed complaints with the National Credit Regulator.

In addition to preying on the financially vulnerable, the Hawks found the loan shark's business was unregistered. The business owner was not arrested during the Hawks' search and seizure because he was not on the premises at the time.

28-Year-old farmer shot 5 times by neighbouring farmer

Briefly News previously reported that a 28-year-old farmer was allegedly killed by a neighbouring farmer in the Free State on Sunday, 8 January, leaving many citizens mourning.

His 56-year-old father was also allegedly assaulted during the incident when the neighbouring farmer complained about his cattle. The cattle are believed to have crossed over to the farm and damaged the fence.

Police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring told News24 that the farmer and his son removed the cattle. The suspect then began assaulting the farmer when his son intervened.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News