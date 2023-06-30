Extreme flooding caused by storms has struck several parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province

The death toll from the devastating floods has risen to seven after two bodies were discovered in Durban

The KwaZulu-Natal government revealed that the destruction has resulted in the displacement of 151 people

DURBAN - The devastating floods that ripped through KwaZulu-Natal are leaving a trail of deadly destruction.

The bodies of two more people were discovered in the aftermath of the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods. Image: Jabulani Langa

Source: Getty Images

The death toll has officially risen to seven after the bodies of two young women were discovered in a canal on Bayhead Road in Durban.

One victim was in her twenties, and the other was a teenage girl. One person is still missing.

KZN storm destroys multiple homes, displacing hundreds

The province was battered by storm winds and torrential rain on Tuesday, 27 June, which destroyed homes and damaged infrastructure.

The provincial government in KwaZulu-Natal says around 70 homes have been completely destroyed and 110 partially damaged, leaving 151 people homeless, SABC News reported.

Displaced residents have pleaded with the government to relocate them to safer areas and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda promised that those affected would be placed in shelters soon.

Increased flooding in KZN partially linked to climate change

Similar catastrophic floods occurred in the province in April 2022, which claimed 461 lives.

A study from the University of Witwatersrand claimed that it was highly likely that human-induced climate change has contributed to the uptick in extreme flooding in the area.

The study also reveals that the trend will likely continue in the foreseeable future.

South African weigh in on the devastating KZN floods

Below are some comments:

@TebohoSelepe1 said:

"This is really sad but knowing this absent administration, funds are going to be made available and disappear into thin air. We're on our own."

@elmeTADO_ complained:

"Once again, the KZN government will do nothing."

@Mphokgops questioned:

"Why is it raining during winter?"

KZN floods leave residents displaced and infrastructure destroyed, SA thinks ANC will loot relief funds

In another story, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal residents are still trying to pick up the pieces after devastating floods and an unexpected tornado tore through some parts.

The storm destroyed several houses, public infrastructure and roads.

According to TimesLIVE, the most affected towns are Inanda, which was hit by a tornado, Phoenix, Ntuzuma, Overport, Shallcross, Pinetown, Mayville and large parts of the south coast.

Source: Briefly News