A North West man is behind bars after he was found in possession of an endangered Southern African python

The NSPCA and the North West Nature Conservation recused the snake after it was found in cruel conditions

The man was released on bail after appearing at the Molopo Magistrate Court in Mahikeng

MAHIKENG - A North West man has been apprehended after he was found with an endangered Southern African python in his possession.

A man has been arrested after he was caught with an endangered Southern African python. Images: RapidEye & NSPCA - National Council of SPCAs/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Community members complain about a man keeping a snake in his shack

The man reportedly kept the snake in his shack outside Mahikeng in cruel conditions.

According to IOL, the NSPCA and the North West Nature Conservation were alerted about the snake being kept inside the shack on 28 June 2023.

An investigation was later launched, and an inspector was deployed to search the property where the snake was allegedly being kept.

According to the NSPCA national inspector, Kgakgamatso Moseki, the man has been charged with illegal possession of an endangered species and was also charged with contravening the Animals Protection Act and the Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

The NSPCA stated that the man appeared at the Molopo Magistrate Court in Mahikeng on 30 June and was granted bail. The matter has been postponed until 16 July.

North West police arrest man for keeping endangered species

This is not the first time a man from the North West has been arrested for possessing endangered species.

Earlier this year, police arrested North West police arrested a man caught in possession of two pangolins and several other dead animals.

News24 reported that following an investigation, the police found that the man had collected several endangered species, including rock pythons and monkeys.

South Africans weigh in on the man who kept an endangered snake

Apache Barby Praatjies Walters said:

"This person must get a hefty punishment, 50 years minimum behind bars."

Fiona Robyn Ingram

"Thank you (NSPCA) for saving this innocent creature and to the person who reported this!"

Eleonora Matthey said:

"No pythons should be allowed to be kept by the public!"

Annette Braxton said:

"I am glad the snake was rescued. It is just sad that this person was granted bail because he or she will just commit the same crime again."

@Themba_D22 said:

"That's pure jealousy, because the man wanted to be rich naye athwale afane nezinye ingane"

