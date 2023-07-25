A victim of the KwaZulu-Natal floods has struck it big after taking a chance in the Lotto draw

The man can now build his family a new home after winning a whopping R44 million in the draw

The father of seven says he's eternally grateful to the National Lotteries Commission for the incredible winnings

KWAZULU-NATAL - A father of seven from KwaZulu-Natal man's luck has changed for the better after winning big in the Lotto draw.

A KZN man has become an instant millionaire after winning R44 million in the Lotto jackpot draw. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The man took his chances and won an incredible R44 million after buying a winning ticket on the Standard Bank app. Answering Ithuba's call to step forward, the man emerged victorious to claim his prize, IOL reported.

The KZN man's new fortune comes after the devasting floods in the province damaged his family home. Now the big winner plans to use his change in luck to transform his family's future by building them a brand new home.

KZN flood victim wins Lotto for 2nd time

While times have been tough recently, fortune clearly favours the man, as the R44 million jackpot is not the first time he struck gold playing the Lotto. According to News24, the man won R340 000 in the lottery a couple of years earlier.

The man had nothing but gratitude for the National Lotteries Commission. The big winner said:

"Winning this life-changing amount will enable me to build a legacy for my family, something I had only dreamt of."

South Africans green with envy of flood victim's big winnings

Below are some comments:

@SpheDludla praised:

"God answered his prayers. Congratulations!"

@Ratshilumella cautioned:

"I don't know him or what his grind in life is or was, but I believe he's worth it. I just hope that he doesn't appear on one of the "I blew it" episodes, though."

@Andzarni questioned:

"Do people really win, or is this a psychological game?"

@Thafie suggested:

"He should build all the neighbours new houses."

