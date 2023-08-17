Things don't seem to be getting any better between Santaco and the City of Cape Town

The taxi council is taking the city to court after 14 taxis were impounded by the metro over the weekend

Santaco has accused Cape Town authorities of overreaching and abusing its power by continuing with the impoundments

CAPE TOWN - The tension between the City of Cape Town and the South African Taxi Council (Santaco) shows no sign of easing as the taxi council heads to Western Cape High Court on Thursday, 17 August.

Santaco is heading to the Western Cape High Court to stop the City of Cape Town from impounding more taxis. Image: stock photos

Source: Getty Images

If anyone believed that the agreement that led to the end of the week-long violent taxi strike would end the stand-off between the two, they should guess again.

Santaco seeks interdict against city

Santaco is taking the city to court after 14 taxis were impounded on 11 and 12 August. The council wants to stop the metro from taking their members' vehicles, The Citizen reported.

In its application, Santaco accused the City of Cape Town of abusing its power and overarching, further reinforcing behaviour that caused the strike in the first place, News24 reported.

While Santaco accused the city of reneging on its agreement, MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith told Briefly News earlier this week that save for one vehicle; all the other taxis were impounded in accordance with the National Land Transport Act.

Citizens side with City of Cape Town

Below are some comments:

@UnityInSA requested:

"Can SANTACO post those tickets so that the public can see what the taxis were impounded for? Law & Order, and safety, should not be compromised in any way."

@notguilty98 said:

"The only city that does not bow to lawlessness and criminals."

@Shingi_Lana claimed:

"Rule of law is the rule of law."

@silva_tideSA asked

"Are they roadworthy?"

@monyakithiza added:

"We don’t care, they must continue impounding them."

