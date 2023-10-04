Eight men accused of a cash-in-transit heist in Mpumalanga appeared in court for a bail hearing, with all but one being granted bail

The accused, including four police officers, were charged with multiple offences related to the heist

South Africans are not enthused about the court granting the accused bail, alleging they will plan another heist

TONGA - The eight men accused of being involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Mpumalanga appeared at the Tonga Magistrate's Court for their bail hearing on Tuesday, 3 October.

Coin heist accused granted bail

All the accused, except for foreign national Ali Ibrahim, were granted bail of R5 000 for the R2 500 coin robbery.

According to SowetanLIVE, police officers Collen Nonyane, Sunday Peace Mashego and Bhekinkosi Stanley were released on bail, as well as their co-accused, taxi driver Bhekifa Ngwenyama, mechanic Musa Vilakazi and Mfanasibili Lawrence Lubisi.

Lubisi is an employee at the Mpumalanga Department of Agriculture. The Hawks initially believed the accused made off with R8 000 worth of coins, but that amount was later reviewed.

The assailants are charged with attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition, robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, possession of explosives and malicious property damage.

According to IOL, the accused allegedly rammed into a Fidelity cash van with a Mercedes Benz. The vehicle lost control and overturned. The assistants then bombed the car before making off with the cash.

South Africans believe bail was a wrong move

Tendai Joe said:

"They will do another heist."

Ndwakhulu Edwin Ramabulana commented:

"A whole blunder...they lost a cow to get a cat..."

WalkTall Elelwani Brynos said:

"They going to plan another heist while on bail."

Mthokozisi Mafinyelekhehla

"Okay, they don't deserve bail those characters. R2500 for 8 men, really?"

Gcule Lusapho said:

"Losing a stable job and going to jail for R2500 rands coins... weeeeelele ...."

Simon Bk said:

"Imagine suffering for R2 500."

