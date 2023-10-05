The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has presented new evidence challenging the credibility of State witness Constable Sizwe Zungu

Advocate Zandile Mshololo presented photo evidence that seemingly proved that accused number 3 and 5 were not in Vosloorus on the day of the murder

A legal expert has weighed in on the trial and said Zungu's character as a police officer is on shaky ground after Mshololo's cross-examination

PRETORIA - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has submitted new evidence to dispel the testimony of State witness Constable Sizwe Zungu.

Advocate Mshololo denies her client was in Vosloorus on the day Senzo Meyiwa was murdered. Images: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images & @Bongani_masuku5/X

Source: Getty Images

Defence team presents new photo evidence

The defence legal representative of accused number 5, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, showed that Zungu's claim that he was all the accused at a hostel in Vosloorus could not be true.

According to EWN, Mshololo stated that her client was not in Vosloorus on the day Meyiwa was murdered and showed photo evidence of accused 3 Mthobisi Ncube and 5 Fisokuhle Ntuli at a hostel in George Goch on 26 October 2014.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in an alleged robbery gone wrong on 26 October 2014.

Zungu testified that he saw the accused at around 2pm on the day of the murder. The accused have all claimed to have never met Zungu.

Legal expert weighs in on new evidence in Senzo Meyiwa trial

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Legal expert Melusi Xulu said Mshololo did a good job at poking holes in Zungu's testimony.

Xulu said Mshololo essentially questioned Zungu's character through cross-examination, especially after claiming to have seen the accused exchange weapons on the day of the murder.

He added that Zungu's character as a police officer is on shaky ground because, at one point, he testified to have handed his service weapon to one of the accused.

South Africans react to the latest development in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

@NtlebengM said:

"All this is nothing but mockery to our justice system."

@MusiqWorks said:

"I am curious about the deal between Zungu and the State. What made them to be convinced that Zungu should be on their witness list?"

