The electricity minister, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, said that some schools might be in the dark when they write their matric examinations

He spoke after he updated the country on the government's Energy Action Plan media briefing

Netizens were appalled by how the government allegedly prioritised the Rugby World Cup over the matric exams

South Africans called the government out after electricity minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa said not all schools would be spared from loadshedding. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Minister of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa announced that not all schools would be protected from loadshedding. This was after matriculants started writing their exams, and South Africans had concerns that loadshedding would set them back. Netizens were unimpressed with the government and accused them of double standards.

Matrics might write in the dark

Ramokgopa spoke during his update on the Energy Action Plan implementation on 4 November. According to @eNCA, Ramokgopa said it would not be possible for all schools to be kept in the light for their exams. In a video posted on eNCA's X (formerly Twitter) account, Ramokgopa said that most of the schools are found in areas that consume a lot of electricity and that they share some of the distribution infrastructure, so matric students writing their exams might do so without electricity.

He also added that not all hospitals would be exempt from loadshedding. Loadshedding suddenly returned after the country was spared from power cuts during the Rugby World Cup. Watch the video here:

Netizens accuse government of hypocrisy

South Africans gave the governmnent and the electricity minister, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, a thumbs down. They were upset that there was no loadshedding during the world cup, but it continued when matriculants started writing their exams.

Two30 said:

“Corruption is more important than school. The day we understand that we will live a happy life.”

Nceku added:

“Yet the Rugby World Cup can be exempted.”

Nonchalant pointed out:

“During rugby games, there were no blackouts.”

Ian Goodes shared:

“I went to school during the day. Lights were never on.”

Andre wrote:

“There was electricity for the Rugby World Cup, but there are none or matric exams. Kids are supposed to use candles but come the Rugby World Cup and loadshedding vanishes. We’ve got our priorities right, neh?”

Alan Shore asked:

“Kanti, how were we not getting loadshedding during the World Cup?”

Tshepo suggested:

“Why not provide every school with a small generator because the schools don’t use much electricity?”

