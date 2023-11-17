Truck drivers that travel on the N4 in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga and the N4/Komatipoort Taxi Patrol got into a heavy conflict

The battle allegedly started because taxi patrollers accused truckers of skipping the line of cars that were crossing the borders

Videos reveal the extent of the battle, where taxi patrollers destroyed truck tyres and truck drivers allegedly burned one of their cars

South Africans tried to guess why taxi drivers and truck drivers were fighting. Images: @Abramjee and @zito142

A skirmish between taxi drivers and truckers escalated into a full-blown conflict when a vehicle was burned, and taxi patrol vehicles got into a car chase with the truck drivers. Videos on social media went viral of the conflict, which resulted in damaged trucks and vehicles allegedly belonging to the taxi drivers.

Taxi and truck drivers clash

According to an X tweet by @Abramjee, the war occurs between the Lebombo Taxi Associations and truck drivers on the N4 in Komatipoort in Mpumalanga. A tweet by @RealTeeone showed their conflict allegedly started after the N4/Komatipoort Taxi Patrol issued a warning accusing truck drivers of jumping the queue crossing the border.

Another video, posted by @Umalumewebantu, shows Taxi Patrol drivers deflating the tyres of the trucks that are waiting to cross the border.

In the first video posted by Yusuf Abramjee, a man narrates that taxi association drivers escaped after an alleged exchange of fire. A group of men are shown flocking around a patrol car before flipping in. In the other video, the car is shown burning down.

South Africans discuss the violence

Netizens speculated over why they were fighting and shared their theories.

Dinho asked:

“Are they fighting over smuggling illegal foreigners? One trucker once told me that truckers are the biggest smugglers of illegal foreigners.”

Benzito said:

“This war has been brewing for a while now. Taxi drivers beat up truck drivers for loading passengers. There’s lots of videos on TikTok.”

Sanele_dubas added:

“I stand with truck drivers. I don’t like how this taxi association was beating old men with a sjambok the other day.”

Toxic noted:

“People don’t realise this, but taxi associations have a lot of control over transport rules and regulations, control which they weren’t even given. They took it by force.”

DoneyM remarked:

“Taxi associations are ruling this country.”

