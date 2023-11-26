A heist ring's plan to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle while heavily armed had devastating consequences

The Fidelity armoured van was travelling through Limpopo when criminals forcibly stopped it

Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke shared how the CIT heist happened on the Limpopo road

LIMPOPO- A cash-in-transit heist occurred on a road in Polokwane. The ill-fated Fidelity vehicle was on Burgersfort road when it got attacked.

A Limpopo CIT heist on a Fidelity armoured vehicle was targetted by a Mercedes Benz, and Hawks shared the details. Image: Wikus de Wet /John MacDougall

Source: Getty Images

Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke shared details about the cash-in-transit heist on 25 November 2023. South Africans were touched by the tragedy that happened at Thokwaneng village in Polokwane.

Fatal CIT heist happens on Limpopo road

A Fidelity company security guard lost his life during a cash-in-transit heist. SABC News reported that a Hawks' Matimba Maluleke explained that the vehicle was on R37 near Thokwaneng village.

How did suspects in Limpopo cash-in-transit attack?

A Mercedes Benz rammed into the vehicle, which left the driver with no choice but to stop. Maluleke said the suspects allegedly shot at the armoured vehicle, killed one guard, robbed the rest, and took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

South Africa condemns CIT heist

Many people commented, lamenting that a security guard died. Some people questioned why companies don't opt for alternative forms of transport.

Meshack Useni Amisi Masimango said:

"So all these years, these companies have never thought about purchasing helicopters for this process?"

Ndumiso Kwedana commented:

"One thing I always ask myself about these heists and the companies that transport this money, why doesn't the car carrying money have at least three cars with fully armed personnel that will follow the car transporting money?"

Aaron Lear Mwafulirwa threw shade:

"ANC is enjoying this."

Cornelia Peens wrote:

"Sorry for the loss, rest in peace condolences to the family."

Dominic Wellings Odemwingie was sad:

"Polokwane and Mpumalanga know this job very well but sad for killing someone."

