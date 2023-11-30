A South African Police Service detective was allegedly arrested after she forged her deceased cop boyfriend's signature for his estate

The detective and her boyfriend were both stationed in Hillbrow, Johannesburg when he was killed last year

Police are allegedly not ruling her out as a murder suspect, and netizens were left speechless

South Africans could not believe that a cop was arrested for allegedly forging her cop lover's signature. Images: thawornnurak and VEAM Visuals

South Africans were sent into a frenzy after a police officer was arrested allegedly for forging her dead police officer boyfriend's signature for life insurance. Police are reportedly not ruling her out as a possible suspect in the death of the officer, who was allegedly killed outside of his home.

Cop murdered outside his Johannesburg home

@EversonLuhanga posted the story on his X, formerly Twitter, account. According to Scrolla.Africa, Sergeant Jacob Masemola was allegedly murdered last year outside of his home in Lehae, Johannesburg, after returning home from coaching the South African Police Service's football team. It is alleged that before he was shot and killed, he was allegedly robbed of his possessions.

Girlfriend arrested for forging signatures

His girlfriend, who was also reportedly stationed at the Hillbrow Police Station as a detective, allegedly claimed in the police report that he returned home and left with his firearm and called the tracker company to locate his car when he didn't return, where he was found dead.

The woman allegedly started forging his documents and signature to secure his estate. She allegedly inherited his car, house, and money, including his Government Employee's Pension Fund. She was allegedly arrested on 30 November and is facing fraud, perjury and forgery charges. View the tweet here:

Mzansi left speechless

Netizens were taken aback by the alleged murder and expressed a level of distrust for the police.

Les pointed out:

“Who are we going to trust if it’s them doing this? I blame the recruitment department. That uniform requires passion, not matric only. Please check recruits. Their lifestyles should also be checked.”

SmartVel slammed the Hillbrow Police Station.

“That police station stinks of corruption. Cele must rotate police yearly.”

Lesiba was stunned.

“Shocked. Unbelievable! I hope this is not true.”

