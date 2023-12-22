Three teenage boys have been arrested after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted in Johannesburg

It's alleged the teenage girl was at a party in Midrand when she was sexually assaulted by the boys

The Gauteng Education Department said it will provide psycho-social support to all the learners affected by the incident

Three teens were arrested after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted. Image: Coldsnowstorm/ Caspar Benson by Getty Images

Three Midrand teenagers are in custody in relation to the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, EWN reported. One suspect was apprehended on Wednesday, while two others voluntarily surrendered to the police. The state withdrew charges against one of the accused.

According to police, the horror assault reportedly occurred while the victim attended a Midrand party.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said that the family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit assisted the victim.

"The police visited known addresses in an attempt to trace the perpetrators but without success."

Many South Africans took to social media, saying that justice should be served following the assault of the young woman.

Counselling for suspected teen rapists

While the victim is undergoing counselling, the Gauteng Education Department stated that due to the involvement of minors, the accused individuals will also be provided with psychological support.

In the meantime, the victim's sister said the family fervently seeks justice for the teenager.

