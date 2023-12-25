A poacher in the midst of sawing off the horn of a white rhino at Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal has been apprehended

KZN game reserves continue to bear the brunt of ongoing rhino poaching

The Hluhluwe Imfolozi Game Reserve is experiencing an increase in poaching occurrences, with poachers targeting rhino horns at a concerning pace

A rhino poacher was caught in the act as he tried to saw off the horn of a white rhino at Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Park, KZN. Image: Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

A poaching suspect has been apprehended for targeting a white rhino at Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal.

The poacher was caught in the act of sawing off the rhino's horn. Concurrently, a park ranger is undergoing recovery in the hospital due to injuries sustained during the arrest.

The KZN government affirms its commitment to combating poaching, aiming to reduce rhino poaching incidents in the province.

Siboniso Duma, the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, commended the foiled attempt to poach a white rhino.

The MEC emphasised the significance of the white rhino, a species vital for eco-tourism expansion not just in KwaZulu-Natal but throughout South Africa and the broader continent.

"The Hluhluwe-Imfolozi game park, often regarded as the birthplace of the white rhino, plays a vital role in the species' conservation."

According to the International Rhino Foundation, approximately one-third of the total black rhino population in Africa is found in South Africa, which also hosts the world's largest population of white rhinos.

Since the onset of this crisis in 2007, South Africa has witnessed the tragic loss of nearly 10K rhinos to poaching.

South Africans voice concerns about poaching

Jasmine Graf wrote:

"He should have been poached."

Fortunate Amphiwe said:

"Serves him right."

Blaqball Mapunya states

"Poach him first before reporting it."

SANParks ramps up war against rhino poachers

SANParks continues the struggle against rhino poaching and illicit game hunting, unveiling K9 units as a game-changing force in anti-poaching efforts within the Kruger.

"There are dog handlers and dogs that are tracking and following human scent and this has been successful as we have seen over 98% of the poachers that were done with these dogs."

Rhino succumbs to suspected snake bite.

Previously, Briefly News reported that a rhino calf was orphaned when its mother, engaged in a fierce struggle, was reportedly bitten by a snake. Sadly, the rhino lost the battle and succumbed to fatal injuries, passing away three days later.

The Rave Rhino and Wildlife Project, a KwaZulu-Natal-based group committed to animal rights, suspects that a black mamba may have bitten the rhino.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News