Robert Gumede's Vision Consortium moves to rescue financially troubled sugar group Tongaat Hulett

This signifies the end of an extended and challenging business rescue process, as acknowledged by one of the BRP practitioners

About 25,000 people, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal, rely on Tongaat for their livelihoods

Creditors approve Robert Gumede's Vision Consortium's plan to rescue struggling Tongaat Hulett. Image: Gallo image

Source: Getty Images

Businessman Robert Gumede's Vision Consortium's initiative to salvage the struggling sugar group, Tongaat Hulett. This marks the conclusion of a prolonged and challenging business rescue process, as noted by one of the BRP practitioners.

The Vision Consortium, featuring investors from Zimbabwe and Pakistan, is set to assume control of the business following the acquisition of Tongaat's R8 billion debt through a partial debt-for-equity swap arrangement.

According to TimesLIVE, Trevor Murgatroyd of Metis Strategic Advisors stated that it has been a challenging and arduous journey, as a business rescue practitioner.

Approximately 25,000 individuals depend on Tongaat for their livelihoods, primarily in KwaZulu-Natal. The company extends its operations into Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.

According to Vision's proposal, Tongaat will continue to be listed, presenting an opportunity for the creation of new jobs as the business expands under its leadership.

The approval of the Tongaat Hulett marks a significant milestone

According to Tongaat Hulett the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) declared that creditors have endorsed the business rescue plan proposed by the Vision Parties (Vision). Of the accepted creditor claims, 91.91% exercised their voting rights, with an overwhelming 98.51% in favour and only 1.49% against those present and voting.

Mzansi stands by Gumede's proposal

@floodssky posted:

"Finally, Robert makes us proud. A beacon of black business success, Congratulations."

@RNMathe noted:

"As always, Mr Gumede doing big deals."

@hlayi_b expressed:

"That’s great, we wish him well."

Source: Briefly News