Matana Robert Junior Gumede is a South African celebrity child famous as the son of Robert Gumede, a South African businessman and one of Africa's most accomplished business leaders and investors. He is the founder and executive chairman of the Guma Group, a diversified company in IT, telecommunications and hospitality.

Gumede's journey to success began when he entered the business world, and he eventually became a prominent entrepreneur in South Africa. Besides his career, people have been curious about his family life. So, who is Robert Gumede's son?

Matana Robert Junior Gumede's profile summary and bio

Full name Matana Robert Junior Gumede Gender Male Year of birth 2000 Age 23 years (as of 2023) Birthplace South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Ethnicity African descent Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Parents Robert Gumede and Portia Mkhize Famous as Robert Gumede's son Social media Instagram

How old is Matana Robert Junior Gumede?

Matana (age 23 years old as of 2023) was born in 2000 in South Africa. He holds South African nationality and follows the Christian religion.

Why is Matana Robert Junior Gumede famous?

Matana rose to fame in 2019 after his father bought him a yellow Porsche GT3 for passing matric. Although Matana comes from a wealthy family, he prefers to maintain a low-key life, and little is known about him.

Who is Matana Robert Junior Gumede's father?

Robert Gumede is one of Africa's most accomplished business leaders and investors, famous as the founder and Chairman of Guma Group of Companies. The company has been involved in various projects in South Africa and internationally.

How old is Robert Gumede?

Robert Gumede (age 60 years as of 2023) was born on August 9, 1963, in the city of Nelspruit, in the province of Mpumalanga, South Africa. Although challenges and hardships marked his early life, Gumede displayed determination and resilience.

Who is Robert Gumede married to?

Robert has been married twice. He was first married to Zongi Ndlela-Gumede in 1999, but they divorced in 2007 following irreconcilable differences. He later married Portia Mkhize in 2010, and they are still together. Portia is a renowned philanthropist and businesswoman.

Who are Robert Gumede's children?

Robert has five children from his two marriages. His children are Xolisile, Nompumelelo, Matana, Nqobile, and Simphiwe Gumede.

Robert Gumede's career

Robert has had a diverse and successful career in the business sector. Here are some key aspects of his career.

Early career

Growing up, Robert worked as a gardener and petrol attendant to support his family in his youth. He studied law at the University of Zululand, and after graduating in 1986, he landed a job as a clerk and prosecutor at the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court.

IT and Telecommunications

In 1988, he quit his job with the Ministry of Justice to pursue business. He moved to Johannesburg in 1992, where he worked as a business consultant, which exposed him to multiple business opportunities.

Gumede established his IT company in 1997, Gijima Electronic And Security Systems Ltd, the flagship company of the Guma Group. The company successfully landed government tenders to develop and deploy IT solutions.

Founding the Guma Group

Robert Gumede is best known as the founder and executive chairman of the Guma Group. The company is a conglomerate with interests in various industries, including information technology, telecommunications, hospitality, and property development.

The Guma Group of Companies operate in over 32 countries, with over 12,000 staff members and international clients. Some of their leading clients include British Airways and American Express.

Philanthropy

In addition to his business ventures, Robert has supported initiatives aimed at community development, education, and healthcare. In 2010, he established the Robert Gumede Family Keni Foundation, which offers health and education services to the less privileged in South Africa.

Is Robert Gumede a billionaire?

According to reports, Robert is considered a billionaire with an estimated net worth of $200 million. Among his assets is a 10-acre property in the suburbs of Mbombela in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, South Africa. Some of Robert Gumede's cars include several Rolls Royce, Maserati, and Lamborghini. He also surprised his son with a yellow Porsche GT3.

Above is all you need to know about Matana Robert Junior Gumede, popularly known as Robert Gumede's son. Robert is a South African businessman and philanthropist who has made a name for himself in the business world. His ability to identify and capitalize on business opportunities has contributed to his success.

