NSFAS announced that administrators will be deployed to assist students with registration concerns and challenges

The acting chairperson said they want to support students and make it easier for them to access help

The statement sparked discussions on social media on the alleged corruption that's been affecting students

NSFAS' acting chairperson Lourens Van Staden students receiving financial aid. Image: @myNSFAS

Source: Twitter

Big news from NSFAS! They're rolling up their sleeves and preparing to send in the cavalry.

NSFAS administrators will hit the road to help students facing challenges at institutions nationwide.

NSFAS plans to take action

Lourens Van Staden, NSFAS's acting chairperson, clarified that the goal is to tackle registration concerns head-on. NSFAS aims to ease tensions and create a smoother academic environment for all students by deploying administrators and providing on-the-ground assistance.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Bringing help closer to home

According to SABCNews, NSFAS is also looking to decentralise its operations and plans to establish operational offices in every province.

Corruption concerns raised

However, not everyone is cheering for NSFAS's announcement. Some are raising concerns about alleged corruption within the organisation, which they say hinders students' access to financial aid.

See some comments below:

Daman Tailor said:

"Nothing will ever be right as long as corruption rules."

Mpho Lebea wrote:

"Corruption is out of control in this country."

Elangpoort Cloorte shared"

"I've been waiting forever for NSFAS, I'm at TVET college. Entlek umuntu udla icanda elilodwa everyday ngepapa."

Aubrey Mncedisi Dyani mentioned:

"Wow, they are still thinking of deploying? Ncncnc, the ANC is skating on thin ice."

Mo-AFrika Azania posted:

"NSFAS is useless. Students are dropping out of colleges because they can't pay for accommodation, transport and meals."

Mosia Lers Tsebo added:

"They don't mean it. They are only concerned with the upcoming elections."

NSFAS hasn’t paid 20,000 outstanding allowances

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) revealed that 20,000 allowances have not been disbursed and hopes they will have paid all of the allowances by the 15th.

Students cried that they had not received a cent, and one student told Briefly News what she had to do to get home.

Source: Briefly News