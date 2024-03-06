Rand Water received permission from City Power to pump water at full load and to restore a regular supply of water to Johannesburg residents

this was after residents of Joburg experienced water shortages from Sunday, 3 March, and many taps ran dry

south Africans were displeased, with the announcement as many in Johannesburg still suffer from a lack of water

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Residents were depressed that there was still no water in Johannesburg. Images: The Good Brigade and Bloomberg Creative

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG– Rand Water has been given the go-ahead to start pumping water at full load, which means that residents of Johannesburg and affected areas would experience a normalised supply of water.

Rand water to pump water at full load

According to TimesLIVE, City Power was repairing the Eikenhof Substation, which supplies Rand Water with electricity. The substation's repairs have been completed, and Rand Water can return to pumping at full load. Crosby, Hursthill, Crown Gardens, Power Park, Doornkop West and parts of Roodepoort were affected. The system would take some time before it improved.

South Africans angry about water shortage

Some South Africans on Facebook, though, were frustrated at the water shortage they were experiencing.

Sipho Nkabinde said:

"Don't they know that the provision of water is a human right? They need to appreciate the fact that we pay for this water and it has become very expensive, considering that they only add a very low degree of value to the water."

Sihle Khambule said:

"And yet we still don't have water."

KZN municipalities were found guilty of violating the human rights of residents

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the South African Human Rights Commission found KZN municipalities guilty of gross human rights violations.

The municipalities failed to provide residents with an adequate and consistent water supply, violating their human rights.

South Africans slammed the Commission and said it had nothing to do with governance.

Source: Briefly News