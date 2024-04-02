A father of two from Milnerton in Cape Town was ruthlessly killed while travelling to his place of employment

The man was attacked on the morning of 30 March and was stabbed repetitively until he lost his life

South Africans were heartbroken that the man was on his way to provide for his family when they murdered him

MILNERTON, WESTERN CAPE – A man from Milnerton, Cape Town, was stabbed to death on 30 March while he was on his way to work. His death devastated South Africans.

Milnerton man stabbed to death

According to Daily Voice, William Daud was travelling to his workplace when the suspects jumped out of a vehicle and attacked him. He was allegedly stabbed in the head several times, and he allegedly died on the scene.

A family friend said that his wife lost her mother a few days before she lost the father of her two children. The South African Police Service confirmed that they are investigating a case of murder.

South Africans shaken by the murder

Netizens on social media were torn by the way the man was allegedly violently stabbed to death.

Louise Sassman said:

“A dad went to work to put food on the table for his family. Two kids are left without a father.”

Mathilda Cochrane said:

“Sad that the kids are now fatherless.”

Samantha Victor said:

“South Africa has become a disgusting place to live in. People are trying to earn an honest living.”

Ingrid Anderson said:

“People have no mercy nowadays. They just kill as if they get paid.”

Valda Kallis said:

“This is so cruel, sad and merciless.”

Teenager allegedly stabs brother to death

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that a 19-year-old teenager from Giyani in Limpopo was arrested after she allegedly killed her brother.

The two siblings got into an argument, and her brother allegedly assaulted her. She retaliated by allegedly stabbing him killing him. She then handed herself over to the police.

