A cellphone thief drowned while trying to evade police by hiding in the sea after a robbery in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

One suspect was arrested, and the stolen cellphone and a replica firearm were recovered

The thief's body was found at King's Beach the following day and Mzansi has a lot to say about crime in SA

A cellphone thief drowned after attempting to evade capture by hiding in the sea in the Eastern Cape. Images: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A dramatic police chase ended tragically when a cellphone thief drowned after attempting to evade capture by hiding in the sea, Eastern Cape SAPS reported.

The incident began around 8:30pm on Monday when a 36-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Beach Road at Brookes Hill in Gqeberha.

Suspected avoided arrest

According to SowetanLIVE, police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge provided details of the harrowing event.

“While patrolling, Metro Police officers witnessed the mugging and quickly chased the suspects. They caught a 39-year-old man, while the other suspect discarded the firearm and escaped to the beach."

To avoid capture, the second suspect ran into the ocean and concealed himself behind large rocks, which turned out to be a fatal plan.

The rough sea conditions prevented the SAPS search and rescue team and the diving unit from being able to reach him safely. His body was discovered at King’s Beach the next morning.

"The stolen cellphone was retrieved and a replica firearm was seized."

The police have urged suspects to surrender peacefully to avoid such fatal outcomes.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the robbery and the subsequent chase.

Mzansi says it's instant karma

South Africans reacted to the news and noted this was instant karma.

@tngobz said:

"Instant karma things."

@Davidvande68927 added:

"@MYANC... ANC sausage machine."

@011John added:

"Karma."

Buccleuch’s mature cellphone snatchers

Briefly News previously reported that many social media users were perplexed at seeing pictures of older men purported to be cellphone snatchers.

Reports say community members apprehended the trio after they stole a phone from a woman in Buccleuch, Johannesburg. It's alleged the armed men mugged her before dashing to their getaway vehicle.

