In Westville, Durban, a domestic worker alerted her employer about two lion cubs in a neighbouring property, initially mistaking them for dogs

Authorities swiftly responded and safely removed the cubs, ensuring community safety

Investigations are ongoing to determine how the cubs ended up in the residential area

Two lion cubs were rescued in Durban after a resident reported suspicious activity. Images: Twitter/@Fedility_Secure

One of the alleged owners of the two lion cubs that were removed from a home in Durban’s Westville suburb has been arrested, and another has been taken in for questioning.

In a surprising incident in Westville, a suburb of Durban’s upper highway, a domestic worker discovered two lion cubs living in a neighbouring property.

Initially mistaking the young lions for dogs, the worker's keen observation led to their safe removal.

Before the cubs were rescued

The incident unfolded on 21 May when the worker noticed the animals and promptly alerted her employer.

The employer, realizing the gravity of the situation, contacted local authorities for assistance.

Speaking to IOL, Charnel Hattingh of the Fidelity Services Group noted their response to the unusual call just after 1:30 pm.

"We received an alert from a concerned resident about two lion cubs in a nearby home. An armed response vehicle was immediately dispatched to the scene in Grayleigh, Westville."

"Upon arrival, police and security personnel were granted access to the property. They safely secured and removed the lion cubs, ensuring the safety of the community and the animals."

Investigation into the cubs

The presence of lion cubs in a suburban area is highly unusual and has raised questions about how they came to be there.

Authorities are investigating the cubs' origins and the circumstances that led to their presence in a residential neighbourhood.

Westville residents have expressed shock and relief following the removal of the cubs.

"It's not every day you hear about lions in your neighbourhood. "We're just glad that no one was hurt and that the situation was handled professionally."

The swift action by the domestic worker and the effective response by Fidelity Services Group and local police underscore the importance of vigilance and prompt reporting in ensuring community safety.

The cubs are now in the care of appropriate wildlife authorities, who will determine the best course of action for their future.

