A Mozambican national was arrested in Mpumalanga after he was found with a stolen bakkie

The man was arrested after the South African Police Service intercepted a Toyota Hilux that was reported

South Africans called for a more robust Department of Home Affairs, and others accused Julius Malema of promoting open borders

MPUMALANGA – A Mozambican man was arrested after he was found driving a stolen bakkie.

Stolen Toyota Hilux was recovered

According to IOL, the bakkie was reported stolen in November 2023. This was a joint effort between various South African Police Service units, including the SAPS Middleburg flying squad unit, Tracker Connect, CAP Specialised Unit, the Mpumalanga provincial tracking team, and the Mpumalanga SAPS' intelligence investigation unit.

The police received information that a suspect was driving the stolen bakkie along the N4 and quickly intercepted it. After searching the car, they found that it had fake number plates. The police also discovered that the bakkie was the same one they sought. They arrested the suspect, who is expected to appear in court soon.

South Africans angry at the suspect

Netizens on Facebook were upset that the bakkie was stolen and called for more robust border patrol.

Tumzanakza Topseven said:

"We need a strong Home Affairs and police ministry."

Lethabo Mthabela said:

"Gayton McKenzie must take Home Affairs with immediate effect."

Sue Lane said:

"Our borders are the problem."

Khotsi A Vhutali Magoro claimed:

"This is the most targeted type of car by the same people from Mozambique."

Phuti Sam Letsoalo said:

"In Limpopo, we have organised serious neighbourhood watch teams. Be careful, boys."

Tshepo Mtsheda said:

"Now we hope Gayton will be responsible for the Home Affairs office."

