A horrific accident disturbed the peace of shoppers at a shopping centre in Durban in Kwazulu-Natal

A motorist lost control of his car, and it jumped down more than three floors, landing on its roof

The driver was declared dead after being trapped in the car for a short while before paramedics rescued him

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

A car plunged a few floors down a parking garage. Image: Arrive Alive

Source: Facebook

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL – A horrific accident in Durban claimed the life of one person who died moments after impact

Accident in Durban shopping centre claims 1

According to Arrive Alive, the horrific incident involved only one car at the Atrium Shopping Centre on 20 June. The driver of the car reportedly lost control of the vehicle and drove through the garage. The car landed on its roof, trapping the driver.

The driver struggled as he tried to free himself, but it was to no avail, as he was declared dead on the scene. The pictures show the extent of the accident: the car is on its roof, and bricks lay strewn around it, evidence that the driver lost control and plummeted a few floors down.

South Africans horrified by the accident

Netizens on Facebook were shaken by the accident.

Rethabile Koqo said:

"It was pure luck that there was no pedestrian walking by at the time. It's unfortunate for the senior citizen in the car."

Osthuizen Irvin said:

"It could possibly have been a heart attack."

Thando MoWay claimed:

"Right after buying it."

Shebeshxt's lawyer confirmed case opened driver responsible for accident

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Shebesht's legal representative confirmed that he was not in trouble with the law.

His lawyer, Lot Ramusi, said a case had been opened against the driver allegedly responsible for the accident.

Shebeshxt was on his way to his gig with his wife and daughter when he was involved in an accident. Initial reports claimed that Shebeshxt had lost a leg. Lot Ramui, the lawyer, however, reassured South Africans that he had not lost a leg.

South Africans were torn emotionally at the reality of Shebeshxt losing his daughter. Many prayed for him and sent condolences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News