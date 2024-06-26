The findings of the Life Esidimeni tragedy's inquest are expected to be released on 10 July next month

The Life Esidimeni tragedy involved over 100 people who died after they were transferred to Life Esidimeni facilities

South Africans believed that there would be no justice for those who were victims of the tragic incident

PRETORIA— The findings of Life Esidimeni's inquest are expected to be made available to the public in July.

Pretoria High court to rule on tragedy

TimeLIVE reported that the Pretoria High Court is set to rule on the inquest for the Life Esidimeni tragedy. Over 120 people died after 1711 mentally ill people were taken to the facilities. Patients' rights were violated as over 1400 patients endured inhumane conduction.

Retired Judge Dikang Moseneke ruled in 2018 that the families should be given R20,000 for the expensive funeral, R1 million for constitutional damage, and R180,000 for psychological trauma. A report published by the Health Ombud in 2017 recommended that government officials face the music for the tragedy.

Mzansi is still heartbroken by the tragedy

Netizens commenting on Facebook were still emotionally wounded by the tragedy, which affected hundreds of families.

Elias Solomon said:

"The case of Life Esidimeni shows the character of our people. When the case started, people acted as one, but once the money emerged, their attitude changed."

Petro Borchard said:

"And nothing will be done to the ones who were the cause of the deaths."

Svula Vala Gqagqani said:

"We are waiting for the NPA now."

SAPS investigates George Building collapse

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the scene of the collapse of the George building was handed over to the South African Police Service.

The police will investigate the incident in which a partially constructed building collapsed, killing 33 people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the collapse victims would be compensated, but many South Africans disagreed with him, and some brought the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

