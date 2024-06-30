Many South Africans believe the six-year sentence handed to the two women convicted of siphoning over R1 million was too lenient

Florika Owusu and Abongile Tyusha were found guilty of transferring money from dormant ABSA accounts into fraudulently created accounts

The Hawks said the pair, which worked for the bank, moved the funds in tranches from 14 November 2019 to 30 June 2021

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered court proceedings and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Mzansi was not impressed with the six-year sentence handed to ex-ABSA employees Florika Owusu and Abongile Tyusha. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ex-ABSA employees found guilty of fraud

Florika Owusu (29) and Abongile Tyusha (28) were sentenced for fraud and money laundering by the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crime Court in the Eastern Cape on 28 June 2024.

According to the Hawks, from 14 November 2019 to 30 June 2021, the pair transferred money from dormant bank accounts into their fraudulently created accounts. Spokesperson Warrant-Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the bank picked up the discrepancies during an internal audit and informed the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation:

“The investigations by the Hawks led to the arrest of both accused on 27 July 2022, and they made their first court appearance on 28 July 2022. They were both released on R1000 bail each.”

After numerous court appearances, the duo was handed a six-year sentence each, with no fine option.

Mzansi was unimpressed by the sentence

Many netizens believed the six-year sentences were too short and called for harsher convictions.

Carol-ann Hurter-rogers

“Absolutely disgusting. As bankers, you should know better.”

Yolande Kruger asked:

“Only 6 years?”

Kirwin Jordaan said:

“May the light bring the others also to the fore.”

Zukhanye Mabandla added:

“Six years is nothing; she will spend 3, and she will be out ”

Cheryleen Ashington stated:

“Nice lenient sentence.”

Source: Briefly News