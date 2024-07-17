Sandile Mantsoe, convicted of murdering Karabo Mokoena, was sentenced to 15 years for fraud while already serving 32 years for the 2017 crime

He defrauded around 120 investors, mostly public servants, out of over R2 million through his investment scheme, Trillion Dollar Legacy

His company was fined R1.6 million and suspended for five years, and his new sentence will run concurrently with his murder sentence

Karabo Mokoena's killer, Sandile Mantsoe defrauded around 120 investors, primarily public servants, out of over R2 million through his investment scheme. Images: @LindA_MniSii and Stock.

Sandile Mantsoe, the convicted killer of Karabo Mokoena, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for fraud on Tuesday at the Evander Magistrate’s Court.

Mantsoe, who is already serving a 32-year sentence for the 2017 murder of his then-girlfriend Mokoena, was found guilty of defrauding would-be investors through his investment scheme, the Trillion Dollar Legacy.

Mantsoe recruited 120 investors

The Hawks revealed that Mantsoe, 34, recruited approximately 120 investors, many of who were public servants, promising them high returns on their investments totalling over R2 million.

“It is alleged that during December 2016, the accused visited many government offices including the Department of Justice, Municipality offices and Department of Education whereby he recruited about 180 investors to invest over R2 million for a higher return on investment.“

However, he failed to deliver on these promises, leading to one victim reporting the matter to authorities.

According to JacarandaFM, Mantsoe's company was fined R1.6 million due to his fraudulent activities, although this fine has been suspended for five years on each charge.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Lucy Sekgotodi confirmed that Mantsoe's new sentence will run concurrently with his existing 32-year sentence for Mokoena's murder.

"The effective imprisonment for accused two (Mantsoe) is, therefore, 15 years direct imprisonment."

Sekgotodi emphasised the severe nature of Mantsoe's crimes.

Netizens remembered Mantsoe and his horrific crimes

South Africans have not forgotten about Mantsoe and the murder case.

@Iam_Iamtaelo was surprised by Mantsoe's life:

"What a messed up life."

@JohannesNdlang1 also commented:

"Government employees nokthanda imali [and loving money]."

@harrifa asked:

"He was a Pastor hey?"

Karabo Mokoena's killer, Sandile Mantsoe, did not pull a Thabo Bester; DCS denies social media claims

Briefly News reported that the Department of Correctional Services has denied claims that Sandile Mantsoe, convicted of murdering Karabo Mokoena, escaped from prison.

Mantsoe was handed a 32-year sentence for the murder and is serving his time at the Standerton Correctional Centre while he awaits his fraud trial.

South Africans are sceptical about the department's claim that Mantsoe has not escaped, especially after the Thabo Bester prison escape saga.

