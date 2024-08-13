The Council for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ruled in favour of DisChem in a battle with one of its former employees

The woman was dismissed this year after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer and had to be fitted with a stoma bag

The Casual Workers' Advice Office (CWAO) condemned the CCMA and called on the woman to be reinstated without delay

JOHANNESBURG — A South African woman who was diagnosed with bowel cancer lost her job after DisChem fired her for being unable to do heavy-lifting work.

Dischem fires woman

According to IOL, Refilwe Matinketsa worked for DisChem from March 2019. three years later, she was diagnosed with bowel cancer and had to be fitted with a stoma bag. She returned to work in November 2023 and was expected to continue lifting heavy boxes and bending over despite being unable to do so because of the stoma bag.

She was dismissed in March this year on the grounds of medical incapacity. The Casual Workers Advice Office took DisChem to the Council for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration for unfair dismissal. The CCMA ruled in favour of DisChem in a ruling Briefly News saw. The CWAO blamed the CCMA's part-time commissioner for ruling in DisChem's favour and demanded that Matinketsa be reinstated. Briefly News reached out to DisChem for a comment.

SA call for action against Dischem

South Africans on Facebook blasted DisChem and the CCMA.

Carla De Bouchet said:

"DisChem's refusal to make her a cashier is unacceptable. I hope this case can be escalated to the Labour Court."

Benji Wilders said:

"It doesn't surprise me. The CCMA is just like any other company. They do not have the interests of workers at heart anymore."

Mpilwenhle Ndlazi said:

"It would be interesting to hear what the labour court has to say about this."

Sipho Sambokwe said:

"The Labour Court is going to say that it's an automatic unfair dismissal."

