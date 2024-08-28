Three arrested suspects were released by a magistrate in Khayelitsha, while the other two suspects were recovering in a hospital

A shootout on the day of the robbery several weeks ago claimed the lives of eight suspects and five survived

Police stated that the men were dangerous individuals and that the public should inform police if they were seen

KHAYELITSHA - A warrant of arrest has been issued for the arrest of the three suspects previously detained, while two will appear in court on Wednesday, 28 August 2024.

Cassiem Isaac Feni, 37; Avuyile Mjongwana, 23 and Tebogo Simon Maluke, 51 are the missing men.

Magistrate Brendale Abrahams released the three men on a technicality: They weren't brought before the court within 48 hours of their arrest. An appeal against the ruling has been lodged.

The Hawks are now searching for the three released suspects.

"The last time I checked, they were already looking for those who had been freed. They would be followed up and get re-arrested and get back to court,” according to Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu.

The previously hospitalized suspects

Sihle Mabhongo and Simphiwe Mzanywa face charges of attempted murder, along with possession of explosives and illegal firearms. Mabhongo and Mzanywa remained hospitalized when the three other men appeared in court. They sustained injuries during the shootout with police, in which eight other suspects were killed.

Hawks request the public's help in apprehending suspects

“In the CIT matter where the suspects were released in the Western Cape and whether we are in agreement with the decision taken … we have obtained warrants for all those that were involved,” Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said.

Anyone identifying the suspects or knowing their whereabouts is asked to call Captain Swan on 082 469 2164 or Sergeant Hlatshaneni on 082 479 6265.

8 Suspected CIT robbers killed in Khayelitsha shootout

A multidisciplinary operation led to the killing of eight suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers in Khayelitsha. The incident occurred on Monday night after authorities received intelligence regarding the heavily armed group's alleged plan to carry out a heist.

At the scene, police recovered 13 firearms, including AK-47s, R5 rifles, and pistols, both high- and low-calibre.

