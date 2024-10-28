Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed what killed six children in Naledi, Soweto

Motsoaledi revealed that food poisoning was not to blame, but a pesticide was the cause

The Health Minister said they are investigating how children came into contact with the pesticide

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed a pesticide was to blame for the deaths of six Soweto children and not food poisoning from spaza shops. Waldo Swiegers/ Frennie Shivambu.

Pesticides and not food poisoning are to blame for the deaths of children in Soweto.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed the news during a special media briefing, during which he updated the nation on the progress of investigations into the matter.

Six children tragically passed away in Naledi, Soweto, recently, with many blaming snacks purchased from a foreign-owned spaza shop.

The tragedy sparked mass outrage in the area, as residents forcefully closed down spaza shops in the area.

Motsoaledi confirms organophosphates were to blame

Addressing the media, Motsoaledi confirmed that after investigations and a toxicology report, the cause of death was unequivocally organophosphates.

“Organophosphate is not one substance, but a group of substances which are usually used in agriculture or as pesticides,” he said.

He added that the organophosphate identified in this instance was Terbufos.

“All the six children died of Terbufos ingestion,” Motsoaledi added.

Tests underway to trace source of organophosphate

Motsoaledi added that tests were underway to determine where the organophosphate came from.

He explained that health inspectors took swabs from the various spaza shops during their investigations and sent them to the National Health Laboratory.

“While organophosphate was found in the bodies of these children, we are still waiting to see if the organophosphate was also found in the spaza shops, so that we can scientifically link the event,” he noted.

Motsoaledi explains why adults weren’t affected

The Health Minister also responded to comments on social media that if a chemical was believed to be the cause of death, why weren’t adults affected as well?

He explained that children were more susceptible to pesticide toxicity and other environmental toxicants than adults.

Health inspectors find chemical in Johannesburg mall

